California executive avoids jail in college cheating scheme

FILE - In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Peter Jan Sartorio leaves federal court in Boston after pleading guilty to charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Sartorio was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 11, to one year of probation.

BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a California frozen foods company has avoided jail for his role in a widespread college admissions scandal.

Fifty-four-year-old Peter Jan Sartorio, of Menlo Park, California, was sentenced Friday to a year of probation after pleading guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy. He is the eighth parent to be sentenced in the scheme.

Authorities say Sartorio paid $15,000 to rig his daughter's ACT exam in 2017. He kept the arrangement hidden from his daughter.

Prosecutors had requested a month in prison and a fine of $9,500. Sartorio's lawyers pushed for probation and a fine. They said he deserved leniency because he was the first parent to plead guilty.

Sartorio owns Elena's Food Specialties, a San Francisco company that makes frozen natural food products.