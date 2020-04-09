Brand-new nurses coming to rescue; jobless claims up to 71K

A look at developments related to the coronavirus outbreak around Vermont:

UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT NURSES

All 95 senior nursing students at the University of Vermont are going to be graduating early this year so they can support health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials said Thursday.

Vermont’s State Board of Nursing will offer the students temporary permits so they can begin staffing hospitals and other health facilities immediately after they graduate May 1, the university said.

The nurses had been scheduled to graduate in late May. Normally, new graduates begin work in early August, after they’ve taken a licensure exam and become registered nurses.

“Healthcare workers need support as soon as we can provide it,” Rosemary Dale, chair of the Department of Nursing in UVM’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences, said in a written statement. “Our students will be able to make a real difference.”

Senior nursing student Kathryn Calisti, of Yarmouth, Massachusetts, will begin work in early May on a general surgery floor at the UVM Medical Center, where she worked as a student intern and has been offered a job.

Calisti said she called her parents to talk it through. But in the end, she decided that going to work right away was the correct decision.

“If you can get into the hospital a little earlier, and help out, that’s what you want to do,” Calisti said. She plans to study for the licensure exam while she is working.

UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS

Vermont processed 16,474 initial unemployment insurance claims last week, compared to 519 at the same time last year, the Vermont Department of Labor said Thursday.

The state received a total of 22,754 initial unemployment insurance claims last week for a total of 71,667 since March 15.

MORE CASES

COVID-19 has now been reported in all 14 counties, the Vermont Health Department said.

The last county to report a case is Essex, in the remote northeastern corner of Vermont.

Statistics compiled by the Health Department show that the most cases, over 320, were reported in Chittenden County, which includes Burlington. Vermont now has a total of almost 630 cases, along with 23 deaths.

Meanwhile, Gov. Phil Scott said he plans to lengthen his stay-at-home order for Vermonters, which has been in place for two weeks. Details are expected Friday.