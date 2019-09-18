Bus drivers needed for Mississippi's Lamar County schools

PURVIS, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's Lamar County School District needs help to shuttle 5,800 students to school and back home safely and on time each week.

WDAM-TV reports Transportation Director Pat Kribbs says they're short about five drivers and though that number may seem small, he says filling those spots will make a big impact on the numbers.

Kribbs says more than 50% of the district's children ride buses. He says the district needs 124 drivers daily and that's not including the substitute drivers it has to have.

Kribbs says those interested in becoming a driver need to have a Class B CDL with a passenger and school bus endorsement.

The starting pay is $12.24 an hour, but Kribbs says the number one priority needed to get the job is to "love kids."

___

Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com