Board sets election on $290M Lincoln school bond measure

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The school board has scheduled a special election Feb. 11 so voters can decide whether to issue $290 million in bonds to build two more high schools, an elementary and other facilities.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday for the bond resolution and authorized district officials to buy two parcels for the high schools. One will be in northwest Lincoln, the other in southeast Lincoln.

If the bond issue were to pass, the northwest high school would open in 2022, the other in 2023.

The Lancaster County election commissioner will decide whether the election will be conducted solely through the mail or by traditional balloting.