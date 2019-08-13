Bismarck school students, employees exposed to data breach

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The FBI is investigating a data breach affecting about 18,500 current and former Bismarck Public Schools students and nearly 1,100 employees.

Administrators say the exposed data involves a company that provides a universal screening tool to the district. Pearson Clinical Assessment officials say about 13,000 schools and universities were impacted nationwide by a breach that occurred around November 2018.

The Bismarck Tribune reports Pearson says the exposed data was isolated to first name, last name, and possibly date of birth and email addresses.

The district's technology director, Tanna Kincaid, says Pearson recently notified school officials of the breach. Kincaid says school district staff will begin individually notifying affected families and students this week.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com