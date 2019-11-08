Ballot error casts doubt on college's plan to reopen campus

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Election officials are trying to figure out what to do about a ballot mix up that may have spoiled Northern New Mexico College's effort to reopen a campus.

The Albuquerque Journal reports a property tax proposal that was supposed to be decided by voters didn't appear on the ballot in two precincts in Taos County as required. It appeared as planned in Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties.

The proposal for a property tax increase to provide a recurring funding stream of about $2.4 million a year to pay for the operation, maintenance and capital improvements received 62% support in Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties.

The Secretary of State's office said that "an administrative error made by a county clerk" led to the problem in Taos County.