Audit: Few Washington state schools have enough lunchtime

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A state audit suggests Washington's elementary schools aren't providing enough time for students to eat lunch.

Washington State Auditor Pat McCarthy's office announced the findings in a report Tuesday.

The state's review involved visits to 31 schools and found most didn't allow for the recommended minimum of 20 minutes of seated lunchtime and half of the schools didn't have recess before the meal.

The report said both should be scheduled into the school day because they increase the likelihood that children will eat more and healthier foods, which could combat the childhood obesity epidemic and affect their classroom performance.

Half of the principals interviewed said they faced facility, staffing and financial constraints and that they believed students do have enough time to eat.