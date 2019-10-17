Alabama student accused of making LSU bomb threat over bet

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A University of Alabama student allegedly called in a bomb threat against Louisiana State University's stadium during a football game because of a bet.

News outlets report 19-year-old Alabama freshman Connor Croll of Crozet, Virginia, is charged with making the threat during LSU's 42-28 win Saturday over the University of Florida.

Officials in Baton Rouge contacted University of Alabama police after getting the call, and Croll was arrested. Police say he acknowledged making the threat in an attempt to interrupt the game because a friend was in danger of losing a "large bet."

Croll is free on $100,000 bond after being booked on a charge of communicating false information.

Court officials didn't immediately return a message seeking comment on whether Croll has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.