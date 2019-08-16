Alabama high school closed after students sickened

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (AP) — Eight students from a south Alabama high school are suffering elevated levels of carbon monoxide, and officials are trying to determine why.

News outlets report that New Brockton High School canceled classes Friday after the students became ill on Thursday. They had headaches, nausea and dizziness.

Officials initially thought the students may be suffering from heat stress, but testing at a hospital showed elevated levels of dangerous carbon monoxide gas in their bodies.

The school shutdown allowed crews to check for potential problems, but none was found. Workers also checked school buses for elevated levels of the gas but didn't find any.

Coffee County's emergency management director, James Brown, says health workers are trying to find any common links between the students other than school.