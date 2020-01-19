Advocates for struggling college want more state funding

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Advocates for a private college in Delaware that has already received millions of taxpayer dollars say the institution's request for another $3.2 million is urgently needed.

Last week, both the Dover City Council and Kent County Levy Court passed resolutions urging the General Assembly to approve the funding request from Wesley College, The News Journal reported.

Rep. Sean Lynn from Dover, where the college is located, said the latest round of funding is “imperative.”

But another lawmaker who is part of the committee that will decide whether to allocate the funds told the newspaper he has concerns.

"Based on the formal documents they submitted to us, I have no confidence that there's financial stability or economic sustainability," Sen. David Sokola said. “I've had so much more pushback on what we've already given Wesley.”

Since 2018, the college has received a total of $3.375 million from the state, according to the newspaper.