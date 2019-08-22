Adtalem: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $49.5 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $330.3 million in the period.

Adtalem shares have climbed roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $50.96, an increase of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

