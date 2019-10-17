https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/education/article/9-year-old-girl-burned-at-Brooklyn-charter-school-14540241.php
9-year-old girl burned at Brooklyn charter school
NEW YORK (AP) — A 9-year-old student has been hospitalized after being badly burned at a Brooklyn charter school.
Police say the young girl claims she found a lighter in a bathroom stall and accidently ignited her uniform.
It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Excellence Girls Charter School Elementary Academy in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police say a teacher heard her screams, and with the help of others, used a jacket to smother the flames.
Police say the girl suffered burns to her upper body and was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
A spokeswoman for the school released a statement saying they are working with authorities.
