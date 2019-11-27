3 shot including gunman near Vancouver elementary school

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people were shot in a Vancouver, Washington elementary school parking lot and the suspected shooter appears to have shot himself after a police chase.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a shooting outside Sarah J. Anderson Elementary Tuesday after school had been let out for the day. KGW-TV reports Vancouver Public Schools said the shooting was targeted and no students or staff were hurt.

Deputies found two victims at the scene who were taken to hospitals with unknown injuries.

Law enforcement then pursued the suspect in his vehicle until the sheriff’s office says the suspect stopped near a ramp to Interstate 205 and appears to have shot himself. He was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The school was temporarily locked down. Clark County Major Crimes is investigating.