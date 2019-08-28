https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/education/article/2-missing-children-found-safe-by-officers-in-14384543.php
2 missing children found safe by officers in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say two Sacramento County children allegedly abducted from school by their mother have been found safe and unharmed.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday Sacramento police officer found 6-year-old Cheriya Dion and 10-year-old Aaron Safrans Tuesday night while responding to a call in downtown Sacramento.
The office says detectives believe the siblings were taken Monday from their school in the town of Vineyard by their mother, 34-year-old Reychel Dizon, who does not have custody.
It says Dizon, who is homeless, was not with the children when they were found.
The office says Dizon is still considered a suspect in the abduction and is asking anyone with information to call investigators.
View Comments