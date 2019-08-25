1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near university in SC

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed and a second person injured in a shooting at a gas station near a South Carolina university.

The Horry County Coroner's Office said 24-year-old Jamarr White died at the hospital shortly after the shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday at a Circle K in Conway near Coastal Carolina University.

Authorities did not give any information about the second person shot.

The university said on its Twitter account that both men shot were not students and the shooting not far from campus didn't appear to be connected to the school.

Conway police are investigating. No arrests have been made.