Youth coach accused of assaulting player released on bail

DRACUT, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts youth hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting one of his players was released on bail.

Allen Pereira, 59, of Woburn, was arraigned Tuesday on three felony counts of indecent assault and battery on a person older than 14.

Pereira is accused of sexually abusing a player over several years, starting when the victim was 14 years old, police said. He is also accused of inappropriately touching the victim and trying to coerce him into touching him and performing sex acts on him.

Pereira was employed by a private youth hockey organization in Dracut at the the time of the alleged assaults, police said. He was fired after the victim's mother came forward with the allegations five months ago.

Pereira was released on $2,500 bail and the condition that he have no contact with the victim and other players. The judge also ruled that he stay away from two Breakaway Hockey rinks where he previously worked and wear a GPS tracking device.

Pereira's attorney, Benjamin Falkner, agreed to the conditions of release but called the tracking device “an unnecessary intrusion.”

Pereira declined to comment during a court recess and after the arraignment.

His pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 16.