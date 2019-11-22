Youth center worker fired, accused of inappropriate contact

BUNKIE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice says a 32-year-old woman has been fired from a youth center after surveillance video showed inappropriate contact with a 17-year-old male resident.

Office spokeswoman Beth Touchet-Morgan says Shauntella Fulton was a juvenile justice specialist at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie. Such workers are responsible for direct care, safety and therapeutic supervision of youth in secure care facilities.

Touchet-Morgan says Fulton was arrested Thursday on one count of malfeasance in relation to inappropriate contact.

The spokeswoman says she doesn’t know Fulton’s hometown or whether she has an attorney who could speak for her. Directory assistance has no number for Fulton in Bunkie or Marksville.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office says she is free on $4,000 bond.