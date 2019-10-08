Yemeni officials say explosive device has killed 4 children

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni health officials say an explosive device has gone off near the flashpoint port city of Hodeida, killing at least four children.

The officials say the explosion took place late on Monday in the town of Wadi Nakhla. Two other children were wounded. All the causalities were from the same family.

The officials blamed the Houthi rebels, saying they scattered land mines and explosive devices in areas under their control in Hodeida to hamper a push by government forces last year.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations.

Recent heavy rainfall and floods in the region have exposed land mines, which are largely unmapped and remain a threat to civilians.

Yemen's war pits the Iran-aligned Houthis against the internationally recognized government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition.