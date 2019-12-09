Wyoming man arrested in domestic homicide case

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Police in Casper have arrested a 51-year-old man in what they are calling a “domestic homicide” of a woman.

The Casper Police Department said Monday that Rodney Smith, of Casper, was taken into custody last Friday and that there was no current threat to the public.

The Natrona County District Attorney’s office has charged the man with felony manslaughter and a felony habitual criminal offense. It was not immediately known if Smith had an attorney to represent him.

Officers found a woman inside a west side Casper home on Nov. 30 after responding to a report of an unconscious person.

Police have not released the victim's name and the case remains under investigation.