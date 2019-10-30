Wrongful death suit against Louisiana officers dismissed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit accusing Louisiana correctional officers of failing to supply heart medication to a man who died from cardiac arrest the day he was booked into jail.

The Advocate reports Judge Greg Guidry ruled this week that jail officials tried to find out what medications Edward Murphy Jr. needed and administer them. But an Assumption Parish officer couldn't say whether Murphy received a dose of his critical blood thinners. It's also not known if those thinners could've prevented his death.

The 2018 lawsuit had to prove jail officials showed "deliberate indifference" to Murphy's well-being, but Guidry wrote that officers didn't intend to harm him.

Murphy's mother, the plaintiff, can still file a state negligence suit. Her lawyers said on Tuesday they're filing one in Assumption Parish.

