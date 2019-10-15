Woman shot by former Olympian berated with online comments

LONG VALLEY, N.J. (AP) — A woman who was shot twice in the chest by a former Olympic equestrian athlete says her recovery has been overtaken by online comments blaming her for the attack.

Lauren Kanarek tells The New York Times that the first thing she saw after her first week of recovery from the Aug. 7 shooting were online comments wishing her dead.

Kanarek and her fiance had moved into a farmhouse owned by Michael Barisone, a rider renowned in the dressage community, for training.

But she says tensions escalated after Barisone tried to kick them out because of flooding that caused him and his fiancee to move out of their residence.

Barisone, who was charged with two counts of attempted murder , says he shot Kanarek in self-defense.

His lawyer did not respond to requests for comment from the Times.