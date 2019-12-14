Woman sentenced in deadly 2017 Christmas drug deal

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has been sentenced to prison for her role in a 2017 Christmas drug deal that turned deadly.

Sixty-year-old Susan Dixon of Worcester will serve eight-to-10 years behind bars, after previously pleading guilty to manslaughter, robbery and leaving the scene of the incident, the Worcester Telegram and Gazette reported. Dixon was sentenced on Friday.

Assistant District Attorney Lisa Casella said Dixon had driven her husband's Nissan Pathfinder during a heavy Christmas Day snowstorm to buy drugs. She said Dixon approached Felix Bonilla, 30, of Boston, who was standing outside a gas station. Casella said Dixon later leaned or reached into the SUV when Dixon drove into reverse, with Casella still hanging onto the Nissan.

Casella said the Nissan then struck a fire hydrant and Bonilla fell to the ground. Dixon continued driving in reverse, hitting a light pole and fence, before leaving the scene. Casella said the woman didn't stop to help the injured Bonilla, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Casella has she didn't mean to kill Bonilla and mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal when she meant to hit the brake.