Woman sentenced for involvement in money laundering scheme

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman who admitted to her involvement in a money laundering scheme has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison.

Jazmin Vega, of Atlantic City, was sentenced Friday. She previously pleaded guilty to one count of an indictment charging her with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Prosecutors say Vega’s romantic partner Toye Tutis operated a large-scale drug trafficking ring out of the Ta’Ja Laundromat in Atlantic City from 2010 to 2014.

Tutis allegedly purchased and distributed 150 kilograms (330.69 pounds) to 450 kilograms (992.07 pounds) of cocaine and about 26 kilograms (57.32 pounds) of heroin. He laundered between $1.5 million and $3 million and purchased over 30 properties with the drug proceeds.

Tutis has also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.