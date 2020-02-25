Woman's ex-boyfriend indicted on charges of murder, robbery

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — The former boyfriend of a missing Kentucky woman was indicted Tuesday on murder and robbery charges.

The indictment handed down by a Scott County grand jury charges Joseph Hicks, 53, with killing Sheena Baxter, 32, on Valentine's Day, news outlets reported.

Hicks was already in jail after being arrested last week on charges of filing a false police report and tampering with evidence. Police say he reported being shot during an attempted robbery at a store in Georgetown on the day Baxter disappeared, but surveillance video showed he wasn't there.

Last week, police searched Hicks' car after receiving a tip and found Baxter's cellphone.

A judge issued an emergency protection order and a temporary protection order for Baxter against Hicks in 2018, court records show.

It wasn't clear whether Hicks has an attorney.