Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Arizona girl

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A woman who was the babysitter when a 6-month-old girl died in Tucson in 2017 has reached a plea agreement in the case.

Pima County prosecutors say Kaylie Ryan Gossett pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter and child abuse.

She’s scheduled to be sentenced April 13 and could face up to 21 years in prison for manslaughter and 3 ½ years for child abuse.

The baby was found unresponsive in her crib in February 2017.

The infant’s mother Kylie Marie Brewer and her former boyfriend Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr. reached plea deals in the case last August.

Brewer pleaded guilty to manslaughter, child abuse and fraud.

Tucson TV station KOLD says Brewer could face prison terms of up to 21 years for manslaughter, 3 ½ years for child abuse and nearly nine years for fraud.

Bogdanowich pleaded guilty to felony child abuse with death or serious injury likely and could get probation.

His plea agreement required that he testify against another defendant in the case

Brewer and Bogdanowich also are scheduled to be sentenced on April 13.