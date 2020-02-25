Woman pleads guilty to lesser drunk driving charge

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman who was accused of driving while intoxicated during a fatal crash pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in an agreement with the state.

Danielle Larochelle, 32, of Kingfield, faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 after pleading guilty to aggravated operating under the influence, the Sun Journal reported on Monday.

She initially faced up to 30 years on a manslaughter charge and 10 years for operating under the influence resulting in death.

Larochelle was driving in Kingfield when her vehicle left the road and crashed into trees in July 2018. She told police she was trying to avoid a deer.

One of her three passengers, Nicholas Shurtleff, 25, was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Larochelle and another passenger, Benjamin Bowman, were injured and taken to a hospital.

Police said Larochelle's blood-alcohol content was 0.22%, more than twice the legal limit for driving.