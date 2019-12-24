Woman killed in house fire lived there in basement apartment

A person killed when a fast-moving fire roared through a northern New Jersey home this week was identified Tuesday as a woman who lived there in a basement apartment.

Essex County prosecutors said Geovanna Mora-Gamboa, 47, was the only person in the Irvington home when the fire broke out Sunday night. She was unconscious when emergency crews found her in her apartment. and she was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

A cause of death for Mora-Gamboa has not been disclosed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.