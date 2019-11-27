Woman hit by stray bullet while inside her house

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police are investigating after a woman was struck by a stray bullet while she was inside her house.

Authorities say officers were called to her home about 8 p.m. Tuesday. The woman was on the second floor of her house, felt pain in her arm and realized she had been grazed by a bullet. She was treated at the scene for her injury.

KFGO reports investigators don’t believe her house was targeted.