Woman gets prison term for deadly altercation with couple

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A woman who fought with a couple inside their Atlantic City apartment has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison for fatally stabbing the wife and seriously injuring the husband.

Rollie Ellis, 30, of Pleasantville, initially was charged with murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses following the April 2018 confrontation in the apartment, which was across the street from the city's police department.. She pleaded guilty last month to aggravated manslaughter and aggravated assault and was sentenced on Thursday.

Authorities have said Raphy Rodriguez and his wife, Jennifer, both 34, were in their apartment with Ellis when “an altercation" occurred and Ellis stabbed the couple.

Jennifer Rodriguez was stabbed in the head and neck before she fled the apartment and ran to the police station's lobby. Officers found her unconscious in the lobby and she was taken to a hospital, but died there a short time later.

Rodriguez's husband was stabbed multiple times but fled and flagged down an officer on the street. He has since recovered from his injuries.