Woman gets 5 years for mailing drugs from Montana home

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A woman who, with her father, ran a drug ring through the mail from their Billings home has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Billings Gazette reports 30-year-old Brittany Green was sentenced Thursday after previously pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Her father, Gregory Green, pleaded guilty to possession and conspiracy charges and was sentenced earlier this year to three years in prison.

The Greens’ home was raided in January, and a search turned up the opioid carfentanil, hundreds of grams of methamphetamine and thousands of pills of the anxiety medicine Xanax. Investigators say they also found paperwork in the home office that indicated Gregory Green was using Bitcoin payments as part of the drug trafficking operation.

