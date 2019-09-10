Woman facing animal cruelty charges offered plea deal

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly allowing five dogs to starve to death has been offered a plea deal that includes jail time.

The Connecticut Post reports that Heidi Lueders has until Oct. 11 to decide whether to accept the deal offered by prosecutors, or head to trial.

Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Cornelius Kelly did not say how much jail time Lueders faces.

Lueders and her lawyer, Rob Serafinowicz, left court Monday without commenting.

Police who went to Lueders' Fairfield home last year said they were nearly overwhelmed by the smell. They say windows were open and fans and air fresheners were placed about the house. Officers say the decomposed bodies of five dogs were found in locked cages, and may have been there for a year.

