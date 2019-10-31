Woman faces murder charge after violent hit-and-run crash

MIAMI (AP) — A 22-year-old Florida woman faces a first-degree murder charge after a crash involving another woman who held on to the van's hood for eight blocks before being thrown to the ground.

An arrest report says Natasha Boothe's van hit a car Oct. 25. She drove to pawn shop and stopped. The other car pulled up and deputies say 42-year-old Norky Contreras got out to talk to the driver.

The Miami Herald reports the van suddenly reversed, pinning her to a fence. She got out and walked in front of the van, but the driver sped toward her. She jumped onto the hood to avoid being hit.

The police report says Boothe drove erratically at a high speed before Contreras fell to her death.

Boothe was identified through surveillance video and a witness.

