Woman convicted of trying to kill mother in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa woman accused of injecting her mother with insulin in order to kill her has been found guilty.

Floyd County District Court records say 44-year-old Jennifer Bean was convicted Monday of attempted murder. The trial began Aug. 12. Bean is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 30.

A court document says Bean injected her mother on Nov. 6 in Charles City. The document says the insulin caused the woman to have low blood sugar. That could have resulted in the woman's death if she were not treated.

The document also says Bean struck and pushed her mother and took away a phone when her mother tried to call 911 for help.