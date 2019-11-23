Woman charged with murder in shooting death of boyfriend

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend has been charged with intentional second-degree murder.

Wichita station KSNW reports that 45-year-old Stacey Peters, of Haysville, made an appearance Friday in Sedgwick County Court. She’s being held on $125,000 bond.

She was arrested following the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Robert Duvaul early Tuesday morning in Wichita. Duvaul died at the scene from a single gunshot wound.

Police say they’re found a gun they believe was used in the shooting.