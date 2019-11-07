Woman charged after airport rental cars spray-painted

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia woman has been charged after five rental cars at Yeager Airport were found scratched up and spray-painted.

Airport Police Chief Eric Johnson on Wednesday said officers used security footage to track down Anntonia Lipscomb after the cars were damaged last week.

She was been charged with felony destruction of property. Her public defender declined to comment.

Johnson says surveillance video shows Lipscomb and three other people drive into the rental car garage and point at multiple vehicles. Lipscomb's license plate was captured on the video.

The group returned an hour later and one man vandalized the rental vehicles before taking off again.

The total damage to the rental cars is about $5,000.