Woman accused of stealing more than $100K from agency

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A woman has been accused of stealing more than $100,000 while working for a Beatrice insurance agency.

Gage County Court records say 44-year-old Nicole Nelson is charged with felony theft. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press.

The Beatrice Daily Sun reports that court documents say Nelson had been receiving payroll advance checks from Penner Insurance Agency and not paying them back. Nelson acknowledged to an investigator that she made false entries in the books to cover the advances.

The investigation eventually found discrepancies in the company books of more than $112,000 from January 2012 into this year.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Information from: Beatrice Sun, http://www.beatricedailysun.com