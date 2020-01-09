Woman accused in Hastings slaying sentenced to year in jail

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A woman accused of being an accessory to the 2017 slaying of a Hastings man has been sentenced to a year in jail.

At her sentencing Wednesday, Katherine Creigh, 23, was credited with 75 days already served. She'd made a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor obstruction of government operations.

She'd been charged as an accessory in the slaying of Jose Hansen, who prosecutors said was killed during a robbery attempt by Daniel Harden and another man.

Creigh testified against Harden during his trial. He was charged with first-degree murder, a weapons count and conspiracy to commit robbery. But jurors convicted him only of the robbery charge. He awaits sentencing.