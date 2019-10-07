Wildlife officials seek information on poached buck deer

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. (AP) — State Fish and Wildlife troopers are seeking information about buck deer that were poached and dumped near Interstate 5 south of Eugene.

Oregon State Police say troopers responded Sunday to a report of a buck deer that was dumped at an old rest area site near Myrtle Creek.

Police say troopers found one skinned whole buck and the hides and heads of two other bucks. One was a three-point buck and two were forked-horn bucks.

Police say the bucks were killed late Friday or Saturday.

Anyone with information about the poachers is asked to call the tip hotline at 1-800-452-7888.