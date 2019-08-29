Wild LA-area police chase ends with rooftop leap, embrace

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (AP) — Two robbery suspects have been arrested after a wild car and foot chase through Los Angeles suburbs that ended with the driver leaping onto rooftops and embracing her passenger before the couple surrendered.

Nobody was hurt in Wednesday's pursuit, which started in East Los Angeles around 5 p.m. after a report of an attempted armed robbery.

During a car chase through several cities south and east of Los Angeles, the driver wove dangerously through traffic and forced a truck onto the sidewalk before stopping in Bell Gardens.

The driver and passenger ran off. Video showed the woman running through backyards, leaping from rooftop to rooftop and landing on a car roof while fleeing. Other video showed her being reunited with her male passenger. They finally embraced and then surrendered.