White supremacist sentenced in fatal bar attack

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A white supremacist gang member was sentenced Friday to 56 years to life in prison for the stabbing death of an Iranian American man after an argument at a California bar.

The Orange County Register reports that 42-year-old Craig Tanber was sentenced for the second-degree murder of Shayan Mazroei outside an Irish pub in 2015.

Authorities said Tanber and the then-22-year-old got into an argument at the bar after Tanber's girlfriend hurled racist insults at him. A bouncer had Tanber leave but he returned and punched Mazroei in the face and stabbed him.

Authorities said Tanber had previously served time in prison for his role in the killing of a man who stole from the ex-girlfriend of another white supremacist gang member.

Tanber issued a statement before he was sentenced apologizing to those who have suffered.

Mazroei's mother Shahzad said she is glad Tanber won't be able to hurt anyone else but the verdict doesn't bring her son back or give her relief.