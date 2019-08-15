West Virginia boy dies from gunshot wound

NITRO, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old West Virginia boy has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleton told news outlets that the child accidentally shot himself in the head Wednesday evening at a residence.

He said it appears the boy's father put the firearm down as he was getting ready to leave the home with it.

Police have not released any names and say the shooting remains under investigation.