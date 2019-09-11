Washington man sentenced to 10 years for killing 1 in crash
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington man has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment after being convicted of vehicular homicide in a crash killing one and injuring two others.
The Yakima Herald reported Tuesday that 27-year-old Kyle Gaytan drove through an intersection and crashed into the driver's side of another car killing Maria Gonzalez and severely injuring her husband Raffaele Torres and 4-year-old grandson Santiago.
Authorities say the February 2018 crash was captured on video by a neighbor just outside Wapato.
Officials say Torres was injured in the crash and is still undergoing treatment for damage to one of his lungs.
Officials say Santiago suffered a severe head injury that will prevent him from playing sports.
Gaytan pleaded guilty last month to vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, causing substantial bodily injury and drunk driving.
