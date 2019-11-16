Warrant: Officer accepted bribe, stole $95 for his birthday

NEW ROADS, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a police officer was arrested for accepting a bribe to fix a court summons issue and for stealing money from a confidential informant fund for his birthday.

News outlets report 42-year-old Michael Shane Fabre was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of public bribery, two counts of malfeasance and one count of misdemeanor theft.

An arrest warrant says the New Roads officer accepted a $100 to fix a misdemeanor summons for Nakitta Edward but forgot. Edwards was arrested, prompting her boyfriend to file a complaint.

The warrant say Fabre admitted to accepting the bribe and confessed to stealing $95 from a police fund for his birthday because “he had no money.”

Fabre was placed on unpaid leave. It’s unclear whether Fabre has an attorney.