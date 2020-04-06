Walmart patron sprays cashier with Lysol over pandemic limit

LEICESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are searching for a woman who they say sprayed a Walmart employee in the eyes with Lysol disinfectant.

Leicester police said in a Facebook post Monday that the unidentified woman sprayed the worker after being informed there was limit on the number of cans she could buy.

The department says the incident took place at the town's Walmart on Mar. 27.

Police say the woman completed her purchase after spraying the employee and then left in an Uber. They say EMS also responded to the scene to treat the worker.

The department posted an image of the suspect and urged anyone with information to call or email officers.

Walmart and other stores have limited the number of Lysol products and other basic cleaning supplies people can purchase because of high demand during the coronavirus pandemic.