WY man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting elderly woman

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an elderly woman who has dementia.

KTWO-AM reports Antonio Dee Trujillo of Casper entered an Alford plea Friday to third-degree sexual assault. Under such a plea, he does not acknowledge guilt but concedes prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction if the case went to trial.

Trujillo was arrested after the 80-year-old woman was taken to the hospital on Jan. 20. Court records say a woman who lived with the victim found Trujillo's pajamas on the floor next to the woman's nightgown.

Initial charges of first-degree sexual assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult were dropped as part of the plea agreement. Prosecutors have agreed not to seek more than 15 years in prison.

A sentencing date has not been set.

