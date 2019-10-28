Victim identified in Preston drive-by shooting

PRESTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police have identified a man killed in a weekend drive-by shooting in the small town of Preston.

Authorities say 35-year-old Robert Thompson of Preston was fatally shot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He was a passenger in a vehicle that was fired upon by somebody who was apparently in another vehicle in the area of routes 12 and 2A.

Thompson died at a hospital. Police said the other vehicle involved left the scene.

State police say there is a person of interest in the case who has not been publicly identified.