Verdict in trooper death trial expected Tuesday

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A verdict in the jury-waived trial of a Massachusetts man charged with causing the death of a state police trooper is expected this week.

The office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early says Judge Janet Kenton-Walker is scheduled to issue her ruling in the David Njuguna (en-juh-GOO'-nuh) case on Tuesday.

Testimony is the case wrapped up Oct. 29.

Prosecutors say the 33-year-old Njuguna was speeding and high on marijuana on March 16, 2016, when he struck Trooper Thomas Clardy's stopped cruiser on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton.

The defendant's lawyers say he had some sort of medical issue that caused a seizure and made him lose control of his vehicle.

Njuguna, of Webster, is facing manslaughter and other charges.