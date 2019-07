Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announces the release of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting After-Action Review with report authors Detective Stephanie Ward, left, and Capt. Kelly McMahill during a news conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters Las Vegas Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The report details what the department learned from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) less