Upstate NY legislation allows annoyance to lead to arrest

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — People who annoy an officer in one upstate New York county could find themselves facing jail time under a proposal recently approved by a county legislature.

The proposal says a person who annoys, alarms or threatens the personal safety of an officer could be punished by up to a year behind bars and up to a $5,000 fine.

Jamie Anthony, chief of staff to the Monroe County Legislature majority office, says the county lawmakers passed the proposal on Tuesday in a 17-10 vote. She says the county executive will now hold a public hearing on the legislation before deciding whether to approve it.

Opponents call the measure unconstitutional.

Iman Abid with the New York Civil Liberties Union says it will have a chilling effect on complaints against police.