Uncle charged in drive-by shooting that left boy wounded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A relative of a 10-year-old boy shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia this week is now facing charges in the incident because he allegedly fired shots back at the alleged shooter.

Authorities say 22-year-old Ernest Richardson was walking with his nephew around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when shots were fired at them and the boy was critically wounded. Richardson allegedly returned fire at the car before dropping the weapon in a nearby recycling bin.

Richardson is charged with recklessly endangerment and weapons offenses. It wasn't known Friday if he has retained an attorney.

Richardson's nephew, Semaj O'Branty, remains hospitalized. Authorities say he was hit in the back of the head by a stray bullet.

It's not known if anyone in the vehicle was wounded.